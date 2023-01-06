Jordan Spieth shoots 6-under 67 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Jordan Spieth hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

After a 375 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Spieth chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 seventh hole, Spieth had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.

At the 383-yard par-4 13th, Spieth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Spieth chipped in his fourth from 11 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Spieth at 5 under for the round.

Spieth hit his drive 392 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Spieth to 6 under for the round.