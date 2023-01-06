Jon Rahm shoots 9-under 64 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Jon Rahm hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 1st at 9 under with J.J. Spaun and Collin Morikawa; Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Rahm reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Rahm at 1 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Rahm hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 10th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 6 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 12th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 7 under for the round.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 6 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Rahm had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 8 under for the round.

Rahm hit his drive 393 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Rahm to 9 under for the round.