J.T. Poston shoots 5-under 68 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

J.T. Poston hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 17th at 5 under; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Poston had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Poston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

At the 522-yard par-4 seventh, Poston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poston to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Poston's 110 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 12th hole, Poston had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Poston chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Poston's 94 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-4 17th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 5 under for the round.