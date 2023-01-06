  • Strong putting brings J.J. Spaun a 9-under 64 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

    J.J. Spaun interview after Round 1 of Sentry

    Following his opening-round 64 at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions J.J. Spaun talks about how he's approached his game as a rookie at this event.