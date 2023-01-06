Strong putting brings J.J. Spaun a 9-under 64 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

J.J. Spaun hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spaun finished his day tied for 1st at 9 under with Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa; Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, J.J. Spaun had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved J.J. Spaun to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Spaun's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Spaun hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Spaun chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 5 under for the round.

After a 367 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 12th, Spaun chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Spaun's 95 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 7 under for the round.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spaun to 8 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Spaun to 9 under for the round.