Hideki Matsuyama shoots 6-under 67 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Hideki Matsuyama hit 14 of 15 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 12th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Matsuyama's 161 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Matsuyama had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 5 under for the round.

Matsuyama hit his drive 372 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Matsuyama to 6 under for the round.