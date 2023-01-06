  • Hideki Matsuyama shoots 6-under 67 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the opening round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on No. 18 at Sentry

    In the opening round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.