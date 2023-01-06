Corey Conners posts bogey-free 5-under 68 l in the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Corey Conners hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and finished the round bogey free. Conners finished his day tied for 17th at 5 under; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Corey Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Corey Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 10th hole, Conners had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Conners's 86 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.

On the 677-yard par-5 18th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 5 under for the round.