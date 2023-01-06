  • Corey Conners posts bogey-free 5-under 68 l in the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the opening round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Corey Conners makes birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Corey Conners makes birdie on No. 18 at Sentry

    In the opening round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Corey Conners makes birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.