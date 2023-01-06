Collin Morikawa delivers a bogey-free 9-under 64 in the first at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Collin Morikawa hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Morikawa finished his day tied for 1st at 9 under with Jon Rahm and J.J. Spaun; Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Collin Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Collin Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 10th hole, Morikawa had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

At the 161-yard par-3 11th, Morikawa hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Morikawa's 120 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Morikawa to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 383-yard par-4 13th hole, Morikawa had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Morikawa to 6 under for the round.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Morikawa to 7 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 6th under-par hole in a row and moved Morikawa to 8 under for the round.

Morikawa hit his drive 376 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Morikawa to 9 under for the round.