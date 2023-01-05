Chez Reavie shoots 2-under 71 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Chez Reavie hit 13 of 15 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 34th at 2 under; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Reavie's tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Reavie's 180 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to even for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 10th hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 12th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Reavie had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

At the 541-yard par-5 15th, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Reavie's 107 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.