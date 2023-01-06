-
Chad Ramey rebounds from poor front in first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 05, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
Three rookies prepare to tee it up at 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions
Cameron Young, Chad Ramey and Sahith Theegala are making their debuts at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Young finished last season with five runner-up finishes and was named Rookie of the Year. Theegala has had eight career top-10 finishes, and Chad Ramey got his first career win at the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship.
In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Chad Ramey hit 12 of 15 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Ramey finished his day tied for 34th at 2 under; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 219-yard par-3 second, Chad Ramey hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Chad Ramey at 1 over for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Ramey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ramey to 2 over for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Ramey chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Ramey's 118 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to even-par for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 383-yard par-4 13th, Ramey chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.
On the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to even for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Ramey chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.
Ramey hit his drive 363 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.
