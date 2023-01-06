  • Chad Ramey rebounds from poor front in first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • Cameron Young, Chad Ramey and Sahith Theegala are making their debuts at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Young finished last season with five runner-up finishes and was named Rookie of the Year. Theegala has had eight career top-10 finishes, and Chad Ramey got his first career win at the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship.
    Features

    Three rookies prepare to tee it up at 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

    Cameron Young, Chad Ramey and Sahith Theegala are making their debuts at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Young finished last season with five runner-up finishes and was named Rookie of the Year. Theegala has had eight career top-10 finishes, and Chad Ramey got his first career win at the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship.