Cameron Young shoots 3-under 70 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Cameron Young hit 10 of 15 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

Young tee shot went 169 yards to the right rough and his approach went 55 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Young to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Young's 98 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to even-par for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Young chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 seventh hole, Young had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Young hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Young to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Young's 97 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.

Young got a double bogey on the 383-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Young to 1 under for the round.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th Young hit his tee shot 290 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, Young reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.