Brian Harman shoots 5-under 68 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Brian Harman hit 13 of 15 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 17th at 5 under; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Harman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Harman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Harman's 107 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

Harman hit his drive 375 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Harman to 5 under for the round.