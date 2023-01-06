Billy Horschel shoots 3-over 76 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Billy Horschel hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Horschel finished his day in 39th at 3 over; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a 283 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 first, Horschel chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Horschel's his second shot went 38 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 161-yard par-3 11th, Horschel hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 12th, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 2 over for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Horschel to 3 over for the round.