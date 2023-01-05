Adam Svensson shoots 2-under 71 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Adam Svensson hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 34th at 2 under; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 seventh, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Svensson to even for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

At the 383-yard par-4 13th, Svensson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Svensson to even-par for the round.

At the 301-yard par-4 14th, Svensson's his second shot went 95 yards to the left rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 677-yard par-5 18th, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.