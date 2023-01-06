Adam Scott shoots 3-under 70 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Adam Scott hit 10 of 15 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

Scott had a 366-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 first. This moved Scott to 1 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scott to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Scott's 192 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Scott got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Scott to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 383-yard par-4 13th hole, Scott had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

Scott hit his drive 371 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.