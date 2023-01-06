Aaron Wise shoots 7-under 66 in round one of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his first round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Aaron Wise hit 13 of 15 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 5th at 7 under with Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge, and Mackenzie Hughes; Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Tom Kim is in 4th at 8 under.

At the 219-yard par-3 second, Wise hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

Wise got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to even-par for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a 364 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Wise chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 seventh, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Wise's 104 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

At the 161-yard par-3 11th, Wise hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wise to 4 under for the round.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Wise had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 6 under for the round.

On the 677-yard par-5 18th, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to 7 under for the round.