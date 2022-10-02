Zecheng Dou shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Zecheng Dou hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Dou finished his day tied for 54th at 5 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Dou reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dou to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Dou had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dou to 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Dou had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Dou to 2 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Dou reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Dou to 1 over for the round.

Dou got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dou to 2 over for the round.