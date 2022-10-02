William McGirt comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

William McGirt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. McGirt finished his day tied for 24th at 9 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, William McGirt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved William McGirt to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 10th, McGirt missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left McGirt to 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, McGirt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to even for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, McGirt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, McGirt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 1 under for the round.