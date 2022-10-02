Will Gordon putts well in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Will Gordon hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gordon finished his day tied for 30th at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Will Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Will Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Gordon chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 4 under for the round.