Will Gordon putts well in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Riley, Gordon tied for the lead after 18 holes at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Davis Riley and Will Gordon both carded a 6-under 66, placing them one stroke clear of the field heading into Friday.
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Will Gordon hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gordon finished his day tied for 30th at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Will Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Will Gordon to 1 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Gordon chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 4 under for the round.
