Vince Whaley shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2022
Ground Rules
Vince Whaley's ball ends up under grandstand at Sanderson Farms
During the first round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Vince Whaley hit is approach shot on the 18th hole underneath a grandstand near the green. Tournament official Clay Neely explains the ruling and how Whaley was able to save par.
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Vince Whaley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.
At the 418-yard par-4 second, Whaley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Whaley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to even-par for the round.
Whaley missed the green on his first shot on the 181-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Whaley got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Whaley to even for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Whaley's tee shot went 203 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to even-par for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Whaley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
