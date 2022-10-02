Vince Whaley shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Vince Whaley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 second, Whaley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Whaley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to even-par for the round.

Whaley missed the green on his first shot on the 181-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Whaley got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Whaley to even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Whaley's tee shot went 203 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to even-par for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Whaley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.