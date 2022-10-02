Trevor Cone putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 final round in the Sanderson Farms Championship

Trevor Cone hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cone finished his day tied for 45th at 6 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the par-5 third, Trevor Cone's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trevor Cone to 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Cone's tee shot went 217 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Cone had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cone to 1 over for the round.