Thomas Detry shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Thomas Detry hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Detry finished his day tied for 9th at 12 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Detry chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Detry to 2 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Detry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Detry to 3 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Detry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Detry to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Detry's tee shot went 195 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Detry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Detry to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Detry's tee shot went 166 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Detry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 39-foot putt for eagle. This put Detry at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Detry had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Detry to 4 under for the round.