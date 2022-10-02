Taylor Moore rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Taylor Moore hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Moore finished his day tied for 24th at 9 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

Taylor Moore got a double bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Taylor Moore to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Moore's 147 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to even-par for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Moore chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Moore had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.