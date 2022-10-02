Taylor Montgomery putts well in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Taylor Montgomery hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Montgomery finished his day tied for 9th at 12 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Taylor Montgomery's 102 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor Montgomery to 1 under for the round.

Montgomery got a double bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Montgomery to 1 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Montgomery reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Montgomery to even-par for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Montgomery hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Montgomery to 1 under for the round.

Montgomery hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 10th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Montgomery to 2 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Montgomery got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Montgomery to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Montgomery reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Montgomery to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Montgomery had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Montgomery to 3 under for the round.