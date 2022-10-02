-
Tano Goya shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 02, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Tano Goya rolls in 23-footer for birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Tano Goya makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
Tano Goya hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Goya finished his day in 78th at 5 over; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.
At the 411-yard par-4 first, Goya got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Goya to 1 over for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Goya had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Goya to 3 over for the round.
Goya got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Goya to 4 over for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Goya hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Goya to 3 over for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Goya had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Goya to 4 over for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Goya chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Goya to 5 over for the round.
