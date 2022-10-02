Stewart Cink shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Stewart Cink hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 45th at 6 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Cink had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Cink to even for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, Cink missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Cink to 2 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th Cink hit his tee shot 307 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 3 under for the round.