Stephan Jaeger shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Stephan Jaeger hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 30th at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Jaeger had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the water, Jaeger hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 12th, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Jaeger at 1 under for the round.