Sepp Straka shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sepp Straka hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 1st at 17 under with Mackenzie Hughes; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Straka hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Straka's 142 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Straka's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Straka chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Straka chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 5 under for the round.