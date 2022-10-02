Seamus Power shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Seamus Power hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 30th at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Power to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Power missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Power to even-par for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to even for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Power hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.