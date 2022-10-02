Scott Stallings shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Scott Stallings hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 13th at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Stallings chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Stallings to even for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Stallings had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.