Scott Piercy putts well in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Scott Piercy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Piercy finished his day tied for 19th at 10 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Scott Piercy hit an approach shot from 131 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott Piercy to 1 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Piercy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 53-foot putt for birdie. This put Piercy at 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Piercy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 5 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th Piercy hit his tee shot 308 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Piercy to 6 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 5 under for the round.