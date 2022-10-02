Sam Stevens rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sam Stevens hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Stevens finished his day tied for 67th at 3 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Sam Stevens reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sam Stevens to 1 under for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 second, Stevens reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Stevens at 2 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Stevens reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Stevens got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Stevens to even-par for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Stevens hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stevens at 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Stevens chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stevens to even for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Stevens reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stevens to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Stevens's 146 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stevens to 2 under for the round.

Stevens got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stevens to 1 under for the round.