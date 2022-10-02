Sam Ryder putts well in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Sam Ryder hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his day tied for 45th at 6 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Sam Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to even for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Ryder chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Ryder had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.