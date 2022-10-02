-
Sam Burns shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Burns rehits tee shot after drive hits power lines at Sanderson
In the second round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sam Burns hits his tee shot on the par-4 9th hole and the ball strikes a power line overhead and goes offline. Due to hitting the power line, the stroke does not count and Burns hits a second tee shot with no penalty. Burns would go on to make par and shoot a 3-under 69.
Sam Burns hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 30th at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Burns had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
At the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Burns got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Burns to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Burns's 173 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Burns chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to even for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Burns chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
