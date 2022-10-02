Sam Burns shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Sam Burns hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 30th at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Burns had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

At the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Burns got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Burns's 173 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Burns chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to even for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Burns chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.