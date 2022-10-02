S.H. Kim rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, S.H. Kim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 13th at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, S.H. Kim's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Kim chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Kim tee shot went 190 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Kim chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Kim's 146 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Kim had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.