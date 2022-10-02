Ryan Armour shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Ryan Armour hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 13th at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Armour's tee shot went 162 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Armour hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to even for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Armour had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.