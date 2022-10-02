Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Russell Knox in the final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Russell Knox hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Knox finished his day tied for 24th at 9 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Russell Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Russell Knox to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Knox hit an approach shot from 112 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Knox chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.