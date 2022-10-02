Robby Shelton putts well in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Robby Shelton hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Shelton finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

Robby Shelton got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Robby Shelton to 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Shelton chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Shelton chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Shelton's tee shot went 173 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Shelton's 135 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Shelton chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Shelton had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Shelton's 175 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.