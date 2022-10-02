  • Peter Malnati putts well in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • Prior to the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Peter Malnati gets to know Children's of Mississippi patient Nolee Jones during a pro-am round. Jones, who had multiple congenital heart conditions when she was younger, gets a chance to learn what it's like to spend a day on the PGA TOUR.
    Impact

    Peter Malnati meets Children's of Mississippi patient Nolee at Sanderson Farms

    Prior to the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Peter Malnati gets to know Children's of Mississippi patient Nolee Jones during a pro-am round. Jones, who had multiple congenital heart conditions when she was younger, gets a chance to learn what it's like to spend a day on the PGA TOUR.