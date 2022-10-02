-
Peter Malnati putts well in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Impact
Peter Malnati meets Children's of Mississippi patient Nolee at Sanderson Farms
Prior to the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Peter Malnati gets to know Children's of Mississippi patient Nolee Jones during a pro-am round. Jones, who had multiple congenital heart conditions when she was younger, gets a chance to learn what it's like to spend a day on the PGA TOUR.
Peter Malnati hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his day tied for 45th at 6 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Peter Malnati had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 under for the round.
Malnati missed the green on his first shot on the 181-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 2 under for the round.
