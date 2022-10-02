Paul Haley II shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Paul Haley II hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Haley II finished his day tied for 54th at 5 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the par-5 third, Haley II's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haley II to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Haley II's 132 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haley II to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Haley II had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haley II to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Haley II hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haley II to 3 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Haley II chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haley II to 4 under for the round.

Haley II got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haley II to 3 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Haley II had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haley II to 2 under for the round.

Haley II got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haley II to 1 under for the round.