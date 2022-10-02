Patrick Rodgers shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Patrick Rodgers hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 54th at 5 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Rodgers's 139 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 under for the round.