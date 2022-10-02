Nick Watney shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Nick Watney hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

Watney missed the green on his first shot on the 181-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 20 yards for birdie. This moved Watney to even for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Watney had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 under for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Watney got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.