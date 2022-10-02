Nick Taylor shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Nick Taylor hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 19th at 10 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Taylor's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor's tee shot went 209 yards to the fringe and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Taylor hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Taylor chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 under for the round.