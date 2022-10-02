Nick Hardy putts well in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Nick Hardy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hardy finished his day tied for 5th at 13 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

Nick Hardy got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nick Hardy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hardy's 133 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to even-par for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Hardy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Hardy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.