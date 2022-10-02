Nate Lashley shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Nate Lashley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Lashley hit an approach shot from 116 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Lashley's his second shot went 30 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Lashley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lashley to 3 over for the round.