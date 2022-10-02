MJ Daffue shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, MJ Daffue hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Daffue finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

At the par-5 third, Daffue chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Daffue's tee shot went 186 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 12 yards to the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Daffue got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to 1 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Daffue got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Daffue to 3 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th Daffue hit his tee shot 294 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Daffue to 2 over for the round.