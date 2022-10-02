Michael Gligic shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Michael Gligic hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 45th at 6 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Gligic had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 third, Gligic chipped in his fourth shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 under for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to even for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Gligic's 115 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 3 under for the round.