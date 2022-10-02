Matthew NeSmith shoots 8-under 64 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Matthew NeSmith hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 9th at 12 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 second, NeSmith's 122 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, NeSmith hit an approach shot from 79 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, NeSmith had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 5 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, NeSmith's 130 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, NeSmith had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 8 under for the round.