Mark Hubbard putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 final round in the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Mark Hubbard hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hubbard finished his day tied for 5th at 13 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

Mark Hubbard got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mark Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Hubbard hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Hubbard's tee shot went 191 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 9 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Hubbard got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Hubbard chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 over for the round.