Mackenzie Hughes shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Mackenzie Hughes hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 1st at 17 under with Sepp Straka; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

After a 299 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Hughes chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hughes to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hughes's 118 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hughes hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.