Luke List putts well in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Luke List hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. List finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Luke List's tee shot went 184 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, List's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to even-par for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, List hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, List chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.